Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals

Meghan Markle 'shameful' blame on Kate Middleton 'really damaging' for royals

Meghan Markle shocking statement about Kate Middleton  hurt the sentiments of their relationship, notes expert.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Kate Mansey said the Duchess of Sussex made a shameful move when she ridiculed Kate on Oprah Winfrey show.

"It was such a shame. It was described to me as civil which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty.

"You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow.

"But there's been so much said obviously, Oprah.

"I do think those comments aimed at Kate were extremely damaging to the brothers' friendship.

Meghan told Oprah in 2021 that Kate made her cry ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry during a dress fitting. 

She told the chat show host: "The narrative with Kate, which didn't happen, was really, really difficult and something that... I think that's when everything changed really."

Winfrey pressed Meghan: "So specifically, did you make Kate cry?"

Meghan said: "No, no, the reverse happened."

She added: "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologised and she brought me flowers and a note apologising, and she did what I would do if I knew that I'd hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

