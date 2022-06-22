Prince William wilfully made his birthday about Harry 'grief', says Meghan Markle pal

Prince William made his birthday about Harry 'grief' on purpose, says Meghan Markle pal

Prince William strategically allowed pals to spill the beans on his relationship with Prince Harry on 40th birthday, claims Meghan Markle pal.

The Duke of Cambridge, who celebrated his birthday on June 21, 'allowed' people around him to talk less of his future endeavours in environment and more on his stale relationship with estranged brother across the pond.

Royal expert Omid Scobie flayed the future King, saying: “Prince William plans to phase out the 'never complain, never explain' mantra. Good. But starting with leaked gossip about family fractures he has criticised Harry for sharing probably isn’t the best way of going about it.

“Instead of hearing more about the Duke’s ambitious environmental plans, we were told in detail by close sources that William feels Prince Harry 'has 100 percent crossed that line' by speaking publicly about his struggles within the family.

“Rather than share how William is preparing for his role as Prince of Wales and taking over the Duchy of Cornwall, we heard from William’s nearest and dearest about how his brother has been sucked into an alien world [in California]. . . and there's f*** all [William] can do about it



Knowing as much as he does about William, Scobie claims that the Duke deliberately encouraged people around him to talk about Harry.



He said: “Sharing intimate details about or speaking on behalf of a royal as senior as William usually only happens after express permission has been given.

“My experience with the Duke of Cambridge is that his tight circle of friends will only talk after a nod from the man himself. In the past, those who haven’t received such authorisation have found themselves in deep trouble.”