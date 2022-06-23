 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
Michael B. Jordan removes Lori Harvey’s traces from social media post-split

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey announced their split in early June
Michael B. Jordan is officially moving on from Lori Harvey as he recently erased every trace of their affair from his social media.

On Tuesday, the Creed actor deleted all photos of his ex-lover from his Instagram days after the break-up in June.

According to PEOPLE, the 35-year-old reportedly “spent the night partying on Juneteenth” in West Hollywood.

Earlier, Lori's father Steve Harvey confirmed the split on his morning radio show.

“Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the ex-couple told the outlet that the “two were completely heartbroken and still love each other”.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other,” added the source. 

