Wednesday Jun 22 2022
Elon Musk has feelings for Amber Heard?

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

Elon Musk, who reportedly started dating Amber Heard during her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016, has no intention to rekindle relationship with the actress.

Heard and Musk are believed to have dated on and off from 2016 to 2018, and briefly parted ways before giving things another shot.

Fans were expecting that Musk, who was initially thought to be a witness in the defamation trial, could appear in the court to support heard. But, the Tesla CEO appeared to be a smart guy as he remained out of the bombshell trial that aired all good and bad about the ex-couple. 

Musk, according to a source, has no feelings for the Aquaman actress as he has closed his chapter with Heard for good.

