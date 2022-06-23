British PM Johnson reacts to Prince Charles' controversial remarks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is “very much looking forward” to meeting Prince Charles in Rwanda.

When asked about Charles allegedly calling the new asylum policy “appalling”, the prime minister said there was “no evidence” the Prince made the comments.

He said that the plan was “sensible & measured”.

His comments came hours after the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall said they met President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame and thanked them for the warm welcome to Rwanda on their official visit.