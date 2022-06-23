 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic
Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

Stranger Things star Shannon Pastor has recently criticised Hollywood for not hiring “fat actors” to play “iconic fat characters” as she believes they are not permitted “upward mobility”.

Shannon, who also played the popular character of Barb on hit Netflix series, turned to Twitter to give her opinion on not hiring fat actors.

“They’re not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star,” she wrote.

Shannon continued, “There are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren’t allowed upward mobility. “We aren’t allowed upward mobility because the industry sees us as two-dimensional set pieces.”

Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

Interestingly, her comments came few minutes after a photo of Emma Thompson wearing fat suit in the upcoming remake of Matilda had gone viral on social media.

Fans also expressed similar sentiments on the post, with one user wrote, “Preach!”

Another fan said, “It makes me sad too, because there are a lot of talented fat actors, and we are fine playing villains, because we want diverse and complex roles on par with those who fit societal standards, as long as we stop being typecasted in roles that are negative BECAUSE we are fat.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker
Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist
Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic
Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success

Kate Bush ‘excited’ by Running Up That Hill’s success
Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

Mehwish Hayat makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’
Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On

Queen costs THIS amount to one person in UK: Read On
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA on set of untitled Nike film
Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'

Meghan Markle made Harry 'pick sides': 'Only one he was ever going to choose'
Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry

Kate Middleton 'having separate word' with 'overly stubborn' William and Harry
Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’

Eminem reveals the great things about rap music: ‘It's therapeutic’
Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her

Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, 'always been an office' to her

Latest

view all