Stranger Things star slams Hollywood on mistreatment of fat actors: Pic

Stranger Things star Shannon Pastor has recently criticised Hollywood for not hiring “fat actors” to play “iconic fat characters” as she believes they are not permitted “upward mobility”.

Shannon, who also played the popular character of Barb on hit Netflix series, turned to Twitter to give her opinion on not hiring fat actors.

“They’re not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star,” she wrote.

Shannon continued, “There are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren’t allowed upward mobility. “We aren’t allowed upward mobility because the industry sees us as two-dimensional set pieces.”

Interestingly, her comments came few minutes after a photo of Emma Thompson wearing fat suit in the upcoming remake of Matilda had gone viral on social media.

Fans also expressed similar sentiments on the post, with one user wrote, “Preach!”

Another fan said, “It makes me sad too, because there are a lot of talented fat actors, and we are fine playing villains, because we want diverse and complex roles on par with those who fit societal standards, as long as we stop being typecasted in roles that are negative BECAUSE we are fat.”