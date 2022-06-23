Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner seemingly looked unhappy as she stepped out in the city after alleged split from beau Devin Booker.

The 26-year-old model looked as stylish as always during a casual outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Jenner had a straight face on while exiting a studio in Calabasas.

The Kardashians star wore a canary yellow crop top and paired it with a pair of dark jeans as she showed off her trim frame.

The kitten wedge shoes added helped her look effortlessly elegant.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that the lovebirds’ romance has seemingly hit the rock bottom.

“Kendall feels like they're on different paths,” an insider told the outlet.

The publication also shared that Jenner and the NBA star “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

The reports came after the supermodel talked about embracing motherhood in one of the episodes of the Hulu show.

Jenner said that she feels “like the day is coming for me to have children.”