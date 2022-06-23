Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Fans have been trolling Kim Kardashian for going way to far with her aesthetic choices for Skims' office.

A video of her office tour went viral on TikTok as the Kardashians’ followers rallied after the 41-year-old mogul for placing wooden chairs, reported Page Six.

“I think I just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever,” one fan expressed while another slammed the diva, "Me thinking about how even more messed up my back would be if I had to sit on that wooden chair for 8 hours.”

“I would rather sit on the ground,” wrote another user before adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.”

However, there were a few fans who supported the interior design of the reality star’s office.

“I love watching people hate on kims furniture thats literally kinda scandinavian looking,” one fan noted.

“She knows that’s for decorative purposes only. She probably doesn’t even use that office at all,” another user added.