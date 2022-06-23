 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ sons think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 23, 2022

Britney Spears’ son think she acts childish around them: ‘Its dysfunctional’
Britney Spears’ son think she acts childish around them: ‘It's dysfunctional’

Britney Spears’s sons were not present at her nuptials with Sam Asghari because they think she acts weird around them.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly as per OK! Magazine the Toxic singer's relationship with sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, is broken and beyond repair.

"Britney always acts like a kid around them, and they think it's dysfunctional,” the source spilled to the publication.

Earlier, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer issued an statement that the kids were “happy for their mom” as she started her new journey with Sam.

“They are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” the statement read.

It added that the singer’s boys chose to not attend the wedding because “it's their night and they didn't want to take away from them.”

On 9th June, Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of some big names from the Hollywood industry.

However, no one from Britney’s family was present at her big day.   

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report

Game of Thrones star speaks on why she feels scared prior to stage debut: Report
Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts

Amber Heard’s facial expressions during trial do not indicate she was lying: Trauma Experts
Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Kim Kardashian showers praises over 'brave' young men at juvenile facility

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans

Johnny Depp has special plan to mesmerise his US fans
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get cosy amid tropical vacations
Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish reveals using secret body double at Coachella 2022
Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’

Ashley Graham on why her twins ‘don’t need each other’
Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior

Fans think Kim Kardashian's office has 'most uncomfortable' interior
Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner fails to raise smile after split from Devin Booker
Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist

Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney at ‘intense but exciting’ war over top stylist
Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Gloria Estefan takes a swipe at Jennifer Lopez over Super Bowl remarks

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Amber Heard chats up fishmonger while grocery shopping: see pic

Latest

view all