Prince William and Kate Middleton's portrait: Body language expert points out 'disturbing mistake'

A life-size portrait of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton went on display at the University of Cambrige's Fitzwilliam Museum.

It was for the first time that the royal couple had their official portrait painted together for the first time.

The portrait was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.

The painting was commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the people of the United Kingdom.

According to BBC, Coreth said creating it was "the most extraordinary privilege of my life".

It said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the artist while visiting the Fitzwilliam Museum earlier to see the portrait during its first day on public display.

As soon as the portrait surfaced online, royal fans and pro-monarchy experts started praising the piece of art.

A body language expert called it a masterpiece and said that "everything was masterfully done".

Jesus Enrique Rosas said that he has only one complaint regarding the portrait.

He said that the royal couple seemed to look into the past but William, being the future king, should be looking into the future.

"I'm gonna be blunt here: I don't like the composition, much less the direction they are looking," he said.