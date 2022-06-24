 
Elon Musk daughter name, gender change request approved: Read her new name

Elon Musk transgender daughter has officially changed her name.

On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved her filings to remove Musk as her surname. The 18-year-old now goes by her mother's maiden surname, Wilson.

Vivian Jenna Wilson, previously Xavier Musk, in documents mentioned her lack of desire to be associated to the billionaire father.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Vivian is one of the five kids Elon Musk shares with ex wife Justine Wilson. The couple got married in 2000, separated in 2008.

This comes after Musk recently turned to his Twitter to send a heartwarming message on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day," the billionaire wrote, adding in a separate message, "I love all my kids so much." 

