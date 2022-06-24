 
Prince Harry 'threw life away' with Megxit, was 'really liked' by Britons: UK Civil servant

Prince Harry has thrown his life in a ditch after parting from his military titles, says close pals.

Civil servant George, 29, from Dagenham, told Express.co.uk shares the Prince was really “liked” by the military and his Megxit move seems like he has “thrown his life away”.

He said: “He was really liked by people.

“He had the army stuff, and he was really out there with people.”

Watching Harry losing his military titles was one of the 'hardest' things Meghan had to see, shares in insider, in addition to the 'demoralising' it caused Harry.

Meghan pal Omid Scobie in his book wrote: “If his grandmother’s validation of his experiences served as encouragement, the most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal.

“As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

