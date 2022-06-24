'Principled' Prince William 'allergic' to Harry 'throwing dust ' in his face: Insider

Prince William does not want more drama in his life as Harry continues to air dirty laundry for the world, says insider.

Speaking to Daily Mail about the rift that is ongoing between the royal brothers, the insider noted that both William and Harry are at fault and at one point, would have to find a mean ground for reconciliation.

"But to do that both have to admit fault — and it's pretty obvious that one of them is absolutely refusing to do that," they noted.

"William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He's thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family's only option because it doesn't want to get dragged into a public slanging match. He sees how upset his father has been by it all, and it hurts."

"William is absolutely allergic to drama, but Harry has ensured that the family laundry is being aired on a global scale," the source shared.



"I think they will find themselves in a better position in the future, but not now. And too much water has gone under the bridge for things to ever go back to the way they were.

They added: "But he does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget."