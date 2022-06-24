'Frosty' Prince William, Kate have 'issues' if they don't invite Sussexes to joint birthday bash

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their joint birthdays this summer and it reportedly calls for Sussex return to UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have turned 40 this year, will mark the milestone around family in a summer bash.

Amid the conjecture, it is expected that Meghan and Harry will be tipped to return to UK to celebrate the special day.



Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel revealed that although "no formal invitations have reached Montecito", the Sussexes could attend the party.

The party seems to be in its initial planning stage and "they are basically looking at table plans", "how many people they want to invite" and "the relevant people that they want to invite".

The royal expert said: "Of course, all the big hitters are going to be there.



"Close family and friends, ranging from, of course, the wonderful Princess Royal, right through to, you know, people that have meant a lot, if you like, to Prince William throughout his early life".

Prince William may have "replaced whatever Prince Harry was offering in that initial stage" with Zara Tindall's husband Mike, adds Mr Sean.



He called it "a shame" as they "should be looking out for each other".

He added: "If they don't invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will bring, you know, let's be honest a bit of frost to any ballroom right now, particularly that one, well he has an issue".