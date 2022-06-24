 
Chris Pratt cuts a dapper figure as he arrives at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere

Chris Pratt was the star of the night as he arrived at the premiere of his new film Thor: Love & Thunder looking as dapper as always.

The 43-year-old actor walked down the red carpet of the highly-anticipated release of the Marvel Studios sequel in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Thursday.

Pratt, who helms the role of Star-Lord in the movie, was accompanied by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Dressed up in a black and grey dress under a sleek black coat and a matching tie, Pratt looked absolutely handsome at the star-studded event.

He completed his look with a black watch and same-coloured shiny shoes.

The hotly-premiered movie follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame in which Thor (played by Chirs Hemsworth) has given up on his superhero ways.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, along with his wife Elsa Pataky, brother Luke and sister-in-law Samantha, was also present at the event.

The 38-year-old actor's parents Leonie and Craige were also present to shower support over their son for his latest release.

