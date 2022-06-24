 
Prince William, Kate Middleton tipped for US trip amid Sussex antics: Report

Prince William's love fro climate would take him and wife Kate Middleton to America, reports Express.co.uk.

For this year's Earthshot Prize- a climate change passion project- is expected to come to America in October. 

Like in 2021, William and Kate will reportedly get dressed for the auspicious ceremony for their first official visit to the US after Megxit.

While it is not confirmed if William and Kate will live with estranged brother Harry and wife Meghan Markle, a reunion seems to be in the cards.

The brothers last met at St Paul's Cathedral for the thanksgiving service of the Queen where later, the future King and Queen snubbed Sussex daughter Lilibet's birthday.

