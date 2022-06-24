 
Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian speaks out as fans call out 'The Kardashians' editing fails

Khloe Kardashian recently weighed in on what went wrong with the editing of The Kardashians after netizens called out the reality show for 'staging' a family meeting.

During her conversation on Hot Ones, the 37-year-old reality star told the host Sean Evans that she “tends to notice" the editing fails.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum said, "It’s not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out."

"I understand that a lot of [the scenes] really might be how it was, but they might just have to redo something or transition to things," she added.

"I’m really aware of those things," she said while sharing that she has seen "a lot of pages or fan accounts" pointing out even the “super minor" editing fails.

Last week, netizens slammed the Hulu show for faking the meeting as if it was taken place after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal was unearthed.

"The family meeting was filmed on January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit. Khloé found out the end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam, so the meeting was staged," fans wrote on Reddit.

