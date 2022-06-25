 
Saturday Jun 25 2022
Web Desk

David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'

Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

David Harbour on Stranger Things season finale: Youll be blown away

For fans eagerly awaiting the season four finale of hit Netflix show Stranger Things, cast member David Harbour has a clear message: You'll be blown away.

The sci-fi drama, set in the 1980s, returned in late May with a first volume of episodes showing a new supernatural horror emerging from the Upside Down alternate dimension and besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.

Fans have lavished praise on the new season, which four weeks after its release remains in the top spot on Netflix's English TV List with 102.26 million hours viewed, according to the streaming platform.

The last two episodes, with a finale running at more than two hours, are released on July 1.

If you've enjoyed season four up until this point, get ready because the (last two episodes) are the best thing that makes what you've seen look like chump change compared to it, Harbour, who plays fan favourite character Hopper, told Reuters.

It's a masterpiece, it's beautiful, it's epic... but it's also on a scale and a scope that almost gets silly and it's like wondrous, almost manga-esque... You're going to be blown away.

