Prince Andrew will not be 'cast out' by Prince Charles after Queen's death: Expert

Prince Andrew will no longer be able to have his way after the Queen dies.

The Duke of York, who was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, will not experience a total ban from his family behind close doors, says expert.

Ingrid Seward tells True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "They're not going to cast him out because he will be more trouble and start talking and giving TV interviews and writing books... They don't want that again.

Meanwhile, Royal Correspondent Jack Royston said: "When the Queen is no longer here, Charles will not have any truck with Andrew attempting a comeback. That will be game over for him. It might be game over already.”

Earlier, Andrew Morton, told the Mirror about Andrew and his 'intense' loyalty to the Queen.

He said: "Prince Andrew has always been absolutely loyal to his mother. He will never hear a word said against her, he has always been intensely loyal."