Kate thinks it will be 'great' to have Harry at William's bash: 'No mention of Meghan'

Kate Middleton is trying to rebuild husband Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry's withstanding rift.

William, who has turned 40 in June, is expected to have a special party to mark the occasion and wife Kate is 'keen' on inviting estranged brother-in-law Harry.

Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: “According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is very keen for Harry to be invited … [although] no mention of Meghan, I noted in the quote I was told," Neil said on his YouTube channel, reports the Express.

“Apparently she thinks this would be an actual great way of bonding together. Birthdays are a time, as she's pointed out, of celebration, families, and having loved ones around you.”



“As we saw, you know, a while back at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, she tried to her very best get them to re-bond,” he said – although “it didn't work”.

Kate, who is is naturally a 'trier' is trying her best to mend the rift between the brothers.

“She was very close to him, had a very good close bond and friendship. For her, she would very much like to see some relationship mounted back together.”

