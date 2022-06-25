Kate thinks it will be 'great' to have Harry at William's bash: 'No mention of Meghan'

Saturday Jun 25, 2022
Kate Middleton is trying to rebuild husband Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry's withstanding rift.
William, who has turned 40 in June, is expected to have a special party to mark the occasion and wife Kate is 'keen' on inviting estranged brother-in-law Harry.
Royal expert Neil Sean on his YouTube channel said: “According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is very keen for Harry to be invited … [although] no mention of Meghan, I noted in the quote I was told," Neil said on his YouTube channel, reports the Express.
“Apparently she thinks this would be an actual great way of bonding together. Birthdays are a time, as she's pointed out, of celebration, families, and having loved ones around you.”
“As we saw, you know, a while back at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, she tried to her very best get them to re-bond,” he said – although “it didn't work”.
Kate, who is is naturally a 'trier' is trying her best to mend the rift between the brothers.
“She was very close to him, had a very good close bond and friendship. For her, she would very much like to see some relationship mounted back together.”