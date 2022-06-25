Prince William hilariously reacts to Kate Middleton's 'baby fever': Photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton were found having opposing opinions on a potential fourth baby yet again.

The Duke of Cambridge and his 'broody' wife Kate paid a visit at the Newmarket Racecourse this week where the Duchess could not help gush over a little baby.

Kate, who instantly hugged the baby girl, told her mother how much she enjoys kids.

Reacting to her comment, William was quick to tap on the mother-of-three's arm, indicating her to leave the little one and move along.



“LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote in response. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.”

Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William a little nervous. He’s nervous with three. Another one might tip him over the edge.”]

William and Kate share three children together- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.