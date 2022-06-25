 
Devin Booker wasn't going 'to propose marriage' to Kendall Jenner: spills insider

Devin Booker didn't have marriage to Kendall Jenner on the cards before the couple decided to break up. 

The couple, who started dating almost two years ago, recently landed in limelight with the reports of splitting up.

A source spilt the beans to Page Six, “After two years they had the 'where is this going' talk. And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.”

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall's career also dominates her life,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reported that there is still hope for the couple to patch up but another source shared that the duo “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.'”

“Kendall feels like they're on different paths,” added the outlet.

