 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 25, 2022

Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

Prince William, who has good sense of humour like her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, left film stylist Martin Samuel baffled as he joked about his lack of hair while awarding the artist for his work last week.

Martin, speaking to PA after being awarded, shared an interesting thing about the Duke of Cambridge: [the Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of', and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair', so he said, 'I'll tell her that'."

William has always had a good humour about his hair, or rather lack thereof, and back in 2019 during a visit to a barbershop, he joked about his usual hair routine. "I don't need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!" he teased.

Martin has been nominated for three Oscars during his career. He has helped to create iconic film looks, including Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, David Bowie's red-and-blonde style from The Man Who Fell to Earth and Madonna's character of Eva in Evita.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to armed forces
Taylor Swift throws praises at BFF Selena Gomez: ‘It’s giving gorgeousness’

Taylor Swift throws praises at BFF Selena Gomez: ‘It’s giving gorgeousness’
Queen defies doctors to inspire fans with her 'never give up' attitude

Queen defies doctors to inspire fans with her 'never give up' attitude
Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston pays special tribute to father at Daytime Emmy Awards
Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo

Paul Walker’s daughter shares heartfelt statement on abortion: Photo
Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family

Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda faces questions about future role of royal family
Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan

Diana's biographer shares his opinion about Prince Harry's wife Meghan
Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp decides to not jump on 'hate bandwagon' against Amber Heard
Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Mishael Morgan is first Black woman to win at 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards
Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard

Here's why Johnny Depp owes $2 million to Amber Heard
Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside

Will Smith's silence on Oscars slap is costing him big loss: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte’s future royal title revealed

Latest

view all