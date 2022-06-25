Prince William amazes stylist Martin Samuel with self-deprecating joke about his hair loss

Prince William, who has good sense of humour like her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, left film stylist Martin Samuel baffled as he joked about his lack of hair while awarding the artist for his work last week.



Martin, speaking to PA after being awarded, shared an interesting thing about the Duke of Cambridge: [the Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of', and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair', so he said, 'I'll tell her that'."



William has always had a good humour about his hair, or rather lack thereof, and back in 2019 during a visit to a barbershop, he joked about his usual hair routine. "I don't need a haircut anymore, I just take a razor to it!" he teased.

Martin has been nominated for three Oscars during his career. He has helped to create iconic film looks, including Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow, David Bowie's red-and-blonde style from The Man Who Fell to Earth and Madonna's character of Eva in Evita.