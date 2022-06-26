 
Sunday Jun 26 2022
Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has seemingly made Billionaire Elon Musk happy by acting on his advice as he wants to move forward with his own life.

Elon Musk, the former boyfriend of the Aquaman actress, had advised Johnny Depp and Amber heard to ‘move on.’

He had tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they each incredible.”

Now, according to reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean star does not have any ill will against Heard and only wishes to move forward with his life.

“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life,” a source close to Depp told Hollywood Life.

He is ready to go on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires in 2023 and is happy to start a new chapter of his life.

However, Amber Heard is going to appeal against the verdict and is in talks to write a tell-all book.

