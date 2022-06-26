BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

BTS’ Jin left fans jaw-dropped with his recent social media update as the K-pop singer went shirtless to unveil a new tattoo.

As all members of the septet took a break from the group’s activities to focus on their solo careers, the Bangtan Boys decided to get matching friendship tattoos.

Taking to Instagram, the eldest member of the group, real name Kim Seok-jin, dropped a shirtless photo of him to put his new ink on display.

The couple of photos which soon went viral showed off a ‘7’ tattooed on the Epiphany singer’s waist.

"I'm also uploading my friendship tattoo," he captioned the post.

Soon after the post was up on the platform, his fellow band member J-Hope showered love over the post as he commented, “Holy Moly” and added several fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, the group’s leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also got a friendship tattoo on the side of his ankle while J-Hope o his shin, and back of the ankle.

The youngest member Jeon Jung-kook inked the number behind his ear while Park Ji-min got the tattoo on his index finger.

The vocalist V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, has reportedly got the tattoo on his arm. On the other hand, Suga also hasn’t revealed his tattoo.