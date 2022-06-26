 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic
BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

BTS’ Jin left fans jaw-dropped with his recent social media update as the K-pop singer went shirtless to unveil a new tattoo.

As all members of the septet took a break from the group’s activities to focus on their solo careers, the Bangtan Boys decided to get matching friendship tattoos.

Taking to Instagram, the eldest member of the group, real name Kim Seok-jin, dropped a shirtless photo of him to put his new ink on display.

The couple of photos which soon went viral showed off a ‘7’ tattooed on the Epiphany singer’s waist.

"I'm also uploading my friendship tattoo," he captioned the post.

BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

Soon after the post was up on the platform, his fellow band member J-Hope showered love over the post as he commented, “Holy Moly” and added several fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, the group’s leader RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, also got a friendship tattoo on the side of his ankle while J-Hope o his shin, and back of the ankle.

The youngest member Jeon Jung-kook inked the number behind his ear while Park Ji-min got the tattoo on his index finger.

The vocalist V, real name Kim Tae-hyung, has reportedly got the tattoo on his arm. On the other hand, Suga also hasn’t revealed his tattoo.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell should be kept ‘in a cage forever’

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell should be kept ‘in a cage forever’
Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?

Johnny Depp makes Elon Musk happy post Amber Heard defamation trial?
Johnny Depp finds another celebrity supporter after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp finds another celebrity supporter after Amber Heard trial
William, Kate spent £4.5M taxpayer money on Kensington only to move houses: Expert

William, Kate spent £4.5M taxpayer money on Kensington only to move houses: Expert
Meghan Markle gives girls 'hopes' of a real life 'Prince Charming': Psychologist

Meghan Markle gives girls 'hopes' of a real life 'Prince Charming': Psychologist
Kate Middleton looks 'as dead as a dodo' in couple portrait with Prince William

Kate Middleton looks 'as dead as a dodo' in couple portrait with Prince William
Meghan Markle could create 'mud fight' over scandalous bullying probe: Expert

Meghan Markle could create 'mud fight' over scandalous bullying probe: Expert
Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess

Meghan Markle former close friend makes startling revelations about Duchess
Meghan Markle sister Samantha fails to remove lawsuit judge over ties with Obamas

Meghan Markle sister Samantha fails to remove lawsuit judge over ties with Obamas
Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'She would have been tickled'

Prince William son Louis is 'just like grandmother Di': 'She would have been tickled'
McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show

McCartney joined by Springsteen, Grohl in epic Glastonbury show
Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay

Prince Andrew friend Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch, may seek sentencing delay

Latest

view all