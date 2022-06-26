 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan, who usually sparks reactions with his criticism, has voiced support for music icon Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set was criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who shows no mercy to some famous personality of the world, has taken it upon himself to defend McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.

McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.

Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.

“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t do enough Beatles hits,” Morgan wrote.

“He played ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Lady Madonna’, ‘Blackbird’, ‘Get Back’, ‘Something’, ‘Let It Be’, and ‘Hey Jude’.

“Those songs alone are 9 of the greatest pop songs ever,” he added. 

Paul McCartney was seen holding aloft a Ukrainian flag when he took the stage for an encore at his headline set on Saturday.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’
Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details

Kate Middleton’s dramatic exit from Wimbledon in royal throwback: Details
Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince Harry’s memoir stuck in ‘legal wrangle’ over bombshell claims?

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'

Prince William warned his feud with Harry will ruin him 'till end of his days'
How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’

How Johnny Depp can get $10M from Amber Heard despite her ‘financial crises’
Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family

Queen won't give up amid ongoing crisis within family
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon stuns at backstage of Paris Fashion Week
Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’

Chris Hemsworth says his one intimate scene in Thor was a ‘dream’
Kim Kardashian ‘NEVER’ advised boyfriend Pete Davidson to appear on ‘The Kardashians’: reports

Kim Kardashian ‘NEVER’ advised boyfriend Pete Davidson to appear on ‘The Kardashians’: reports
Prince Charles wants history of slave trade taught in British schools

Prince Charles wants history of slave trade taught in British schools
BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

BTS’ Jin gives fans a glimpse of his new tattoo: see pic

Latest

view all