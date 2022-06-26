Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello amazed fans as she showed off her incredible figure in new snaps on Sunday.



The Señorita hit-maker was bundled warmly up as she demonstrated her quirky fashion sense for her latest outing in sunny Southern California.

The 25-year-old pop act, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, wore a massive set of multicolored feathery cuffs.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a color-stream sweater and a complementary orange pair of sweats for her day out.

Camila, who was born in Havana and once released a single named after it, swept her hair up into an elaborate updo featuring braids and buns.

Adding a splash of glitz to the ensemble with a set of drop earrings, she rounded off the look with open-toed slippers.

At the moment she is in the midst of a swirl of rumors that she is involved with Austin Kevitch, founder of the dating app Lox Club.

The conjecture took off after Page Six obtained pictures of Austin and Camila enjoying a nighttime stroll together in Los Angeles.

Camila and her latest ex Shawn Mendes announced their split last November but assured fans in an Instagram statement that they were still 'best friends.'



