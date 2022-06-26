 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 26, 2022

Camila Cabello amazed fans as she showed off her incredible figure in new snaps on Sunday.

The Señorita hit-maker was bundled warmly up as she demonstrated her quirky fashion sense for her latest outing in sunny Southern California.

The 25-year-old pop act, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, wore a massive set of multicolored feathery cuffs.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a color-stream sweater and a complementary orange pair of sweats for her day out.

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

Camila, who was born in Havana and once released a single named after it, swept her hair up into an elaborate updo featuring braids and buns.

Adding a splash of glitz to the ensemble with a set of drop earrings, she rounded off the look with open-toed slippers.

Camila Cabello cuts a stylish figure amid romance rumours with dating app founder Austin Kevitch

At the moment she is in the midst of a swirl of rumors that she is involved with Austin Kevitch, founder of the dating app Lox Club.

The conjecture took off after Page Six obtained pictures of Austin and Camila enjoying a nighttime stroll together in Los Angeles.

Camila and her latest ex Shawn Mendes announced their split last November but assured fans in an Instagram statement that they were still 'best friends.'


More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo dance the night away in Spain: pic
Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer

Johnny Depp set to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean, receives offer
Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling

Megan Thee Stallion blasts US Supreme Court justices over abortion ruling
United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?

United Nation removes Amber Heard as Human Rights champion?
Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues

Ed Sheeran dubbed 'true showman' as he continues performance despite mic issues
Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'

Simon Cowell eyes huge deal 'to bring The X Factor back'
Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling

Olivia Rodrigo sends scathing message to US Supreme Court after abortion ruling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Prince William, Kate Middleton joint birthday party?
Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph

Gerard Pique breaks phone of well-known press photograph
Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'

Kim Kardashian acts ‘selfishly' in front of her kids, fans say it's 'disturbing to watch'
Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism

Piers Morgan defends music icon Paul McCartney amid criticism
Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Camille Vasquez reveals Johnny Depp's reaction to verdict: ‘He was moved’

Latest

view all