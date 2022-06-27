Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics

Dakota Johnson caught everyone’s attention as she rocked the trendiest outfit while heading to The Today Show in New York City this week.

The Hollywood diva was papped wearing a cream-coloured hand-woven blazer over a crochet top which has been a top pick for celebrities lately.

The 32-year-old actor put her long legs on display in a high-waisted mini skirt before she completed her look with matching heels.

The Lost Daughter star looked gorgeous as she accessorized her look with dangly earrings, shiny rings and think chain necklaces.

Johnson added a classy touch with the dark shades while her signature bangs made her look as pretty as always.

Meanwhile, the actor has been leaving no stone unturned to succeed as a producer with Cha Cha Real Smooth.

During her conversation with New York Post, Johnson said that she’s really proud of the movie.

“But I’ve learned it’s OK not to have everything figured out all the time. That’s also kind of what the movie is all about. It’s a coming-of-age movie.”

“Whatever age you’re at. It’s set in New Jersey so this is the closest festival unless there’s one in Jersey I don’t know about,” she added.