 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics
Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics

Dakota Johnson caught everyone’s attention as she rocked the trendiest outfit while heading to The Today Show in New York City this week.

The Hollywood diva was papped wearing a cream-coloured hand-woven blazer over a crochet top which has been a top pick for celebrities lately.

The 32-year-old actor put her long legs on display in a high-waisted mini skirt before she completed her look with matching heels.

The Lost Daughter star looked gorgeous as she accessorized her look with dangly earrings, shiny rings and think chain necklaces.

Johnson added a classy touch with the dark shades while her signature bangs made her look as pretty as always.

Dakota Johnson oozes her charm in trendiest outfit: see pics

Meanwhile, the actor has been leaving no stone unturned to succeed as a producer with Cha Cha Real Smooth.

During her conversation with New York Post, Johnson said that she’s really proud of the movie. 

“But I’ve learned it’s OK not to have everything figured out all the time. That’s also kind of what the movie is all about. It’s a coming-of-age movie.”

“Whatever age you’re at. It’s set in New Jersey so this is the closest festival unless there’s one in Jersey I don’t know about,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'

Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'
Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo
Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Katie Holmes, new beau Bobby Wooten packed on PDA at recent wedding

Katie Holmes, new beau Bobby Wooten packed on PDA at recent wedding

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure gets trolled on social media: Photos
Piers Morgan wants urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’

Piers Morgan wants urgent ‘full transparency’ into claims Prince Charles accepted ‘bagfuls of cash’
Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY

Leonardo DiCaprio donates hefty amount at star-studded auction in NY
Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West references Kim Kardashian at 2022 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade

Kendrick Lamar concludes Glastonbury with powerful rap against Roe v Wade
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London

Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Rolling Stone show in London
Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’

Cardi B’s fans react after she lashed out at troll calling her daughter ‘autistic’
Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean Diddy Combs bags 2022 BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Latest

view all