Katie Holmes, new beau Bobby Wooten packed on PDA at recent wedding 

Monday Jun 27 2022
Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten spent quality time together at a recent wedding in Montauk, New York.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Batman Begins star attended a wedding with her beau where she engaged in some PDA filled moments.

“Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone,” the source told the outlet.

The source said that the 43-year-old actor took snaps at Wooten’s friends nuptials where he walked down the aisle as the best man.

“Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” the insider added.

“Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw,” the publication shared.

The couple danced throughout the night in an “adorably sultry way” after which Holmes chatted with Wooten’s family.

“Katie seemed to be carefree the entire night and very much in love with Bobby,” the source said before adding that Holmes was “having fun” throughout the festivities.

However, she “never tried to steal the spotlight” and “really let the bride shine” on the big day, the source noted.

The duo was linked together when they were captured locking lips in New York City. Later, they made their first official red carpet debut at the Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball. 

