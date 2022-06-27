 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly break up due to monetary issues

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira and Gerard Pique have broken up because of financial reasons according to latest reports.

A source close to the couple revealed that the Waka Waka hit-maker and the Spanish footballer had problems during the last few months of their relationship due to economic reasons.

Roberto Garcia, ex boyfriend of one of Shakira's sister, spilled to Spanish media company EsDiario that Pique had asked Shakira for money to invest which she refused.

As per Garcia, the incident caused a rift in their relationship and the two called it quits after a series of arguments and fights.

"According to what a person very close to them has told me, there has been an economic problem between the two,” Garcia told the outlet.

“Supposedly, Piqué would have asked Shakira for money for an investment issue and the singer's family has refused to give it to him,” he added. “They don't mix their money and they keep the family economy at 50%."

He even noted that the singer never wanted to marry Pique because she only liked him as her kids, Sasha and Milan’s father.

"Shakira fixed on Piqué because she liked him to be the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him," said Garcia.

Earlier this month, Shakira issued an official statement that she and the sports star have parted ways.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the statement read. “For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."  

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner
Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives BET Award

Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives BET Award
Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan
Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’
Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week

Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics
Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?

Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?
Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'

Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'
Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William

Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William
Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo
Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Latest

view all