 
entertainment
Monday Jun 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 27, 2022

File Footage 

Lori Harvey revealed she is 'excited' for coming endeavours in a latest media interaction.

The interview came after the model parted ways with Michael B. Jordon after dating for one and a half year.

"I'm in a really, really good space," the 25-year-old entrepreneur told E! News. "Like, really happy, I'm excited for the summer.”

“I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown,” Steve Harvey’s daughter added. “So I feel good!"

Lori shared plans about her skincare brand SKN By LH, "Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I've been working on, so I'm extremely excited to share that with everybody.”

“Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go," she added.

Previously, a source told People Magazine that the Lori and Michael have called it quits, adding, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken."

"They still love each other," the source added before saying, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the publication further shared. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner
Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives BET Award

Will Smith divides fans once again as he receives BET Award
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly break up due to monetary issues

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly break up due to monetary issues
Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up vacation moments with Nick Jonas

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’

Nick Cannon opens up on remarriage: ‘someone can cope with chaos and toxicity’
Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week

Cardi B surprises fans as she announces new song dropping this week
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cosies up amid latest LA outing: Pics
Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?

Paul McCartney’s tribute to Johnny Depp will help him ‘secure movie deal’?
Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'

Ariana Grande gushes over her younger self: 'I'm Peter Pan or something?'
Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William

Kate Middleton takes another step to mend Prince Harry's relationship with William
Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo

Halle Berry ‘furious’ over US Court ruling on abortion laws: Photo
Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Johnny Depp's legal team in 'negotiations' to settle assault lawsuit out of court

Latest

view all