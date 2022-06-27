Lori Harvey ‘excited’ for future after break up with Michael B. Jordan

File Footage

Lori Harvey revealed she is 'excited' for coming endeavours in a latest media interaction.



The interview came after the model parted ways with Michael B. Jordon after dating for one and a half year.

"I'm in a really, really good space," the 25-year-old entrepreneur told E! News. "Like, really happy, I'm excited for the summer.”

“I feel like this is the first summer that we have kind of no real restrictions, like we're off lockdown,” Steve Harvey’s daughter added. “So I feel good!"

Lori shared plans about her skincare brand SKN By LH, "Business is going good. I have some new fun projects that are coming soon that I've been working on, so I'm extremely excited to share that with everybody.”

“Just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go," she added.

Previously, a source told People Magazine that the Lori and Michael have called it quits, adding, "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken."

"They still love each other," the source added before saying, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

“He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," the publication further shared. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."