Monday Jun 27 2022
Khloe Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner

Monday Jun 27, 2022

Kris Jenner sent daughter Khloe Kardashian a lovely birthday message in which she called her the 'most amazing mommy, daughter, sister, auntie, and therapist'.

Taking to Instagram, the momager posted a lengthy tribute alongside the images of the Good American founder, saying: Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, businesswoman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude” She began.

“You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character. You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl. Happy Birthday!!!!,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and sent birthday wishes to the star.


