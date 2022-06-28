Prince William has Buckingham Palace act like his 'LinkedIn profile' managers

Prince William 40th birthday made Buckingham Palace getting into 'hype man mode,' says expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who celebrated his birthday in June, was given a special shout out by the royal family official Instagram account, indicating the presence of a brand strategy that would smoothly transition William in his King role.

"As the second in line to the throne turns 40, learn more about His Royal Highness," read the caption before sharing details of his birth and graduation.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote in her News.com.au column that Buckingham Palace is shifting into "hype man mode".



She said: "The whole thing was part CV, part LinkedIn profile and all social media love-in. Translation: This was Buckingham Palace shifting into hype man mode, a transparently more forceful attempt than we have seen before on his birthdays to really drive home the message that William is a future sovereign.

"Someone has clearly been reading all about brand strategy.

"Again, this move carries with it the risk of upsetting the various competing egos that make up the Royal Family."

