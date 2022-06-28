 
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Web Desk

'Cursed' Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'as a way out' of royal life: Expert

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

'Cursed' Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'as a way out' of royal life: Expert

Andrew Morton has claimed that the Queen’s offer of a flexible working role was not enough to entice Harry to remain with his family in the UK.

“Harry was having conversations in a London hotel with Oprah Winfrey back in November 2018, just six months after they’d been married,” he alleged.

“So they were thinking about a different direction of travel pretty early on.”

He continued: “Which was effectively the Queen’s way of saying, ‘you deal with the rest of the world, leave William and Katherine to do the UK where they will eventually be the heads of state.”

The podcast’s host Zoe Forsey commented that this role had seemed the “perfect gig” for the pair,

Andrew agreed, adding: “They were thinking about living in New Zealand, in fact they talked to the Prime Minister of New Zealand about it, so they had all kinds of plots and thoughts about their future, and it didn’t work out.

“When it actually comes down to it, Prince Harry is cursed with charisma but he hates being a prince and I think that he saw Meghan as a way out. They didn’t have to leave the royal family in the way that they did, but they did.”

