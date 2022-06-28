Prince Charles will 'not be questioned' over cash bag from Arab billionaire: Officials

Prince Charles latest dealing with a Qatari politician does not require a probe, say officials.

The Prince of Wales is under fire for accepting a suitcase containing €1 million ($1.05 million) in cash Qatar ex-PM.



While the matter has compromised the credibility of Queen's son as the upcoming monarch, the Charity Commission says it will not need to speak to him, reports Express.co.uk.

Charles is not a trustee of the charity to which he handed over the money.

A spokeswoman said: “We will review the information to determine whether there is any role for the commission in this matter.”



The money was transferred between 2011 and 2015 to Charles, 73, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

