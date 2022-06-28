 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles will 'not be questioned' over cash bag from Arab billionaire: Officials

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince Charles will not be questioned over cash bag from Arab billionaire: Officials
Prince Charles will 'not be questioned' over cash bag from Arab billionaire: Officials

Prince Charles latest dealing with a Qatari politician does not require a probe, say officials.

The Prince of Wales is under fire for accepting a suitcase containing €1 million ($1.05 million) in cash Qatar ex-PM.

While the matter has compromised the credibility of Queen's son as the upcoming monarch, the Charity Commission says it will not need to speak to him, reports Express.co.uk.

Charles is not a trustee of the charity to which he handed over the money. 

A spokeswoman said: “We will review the information to determine whether there is any role for the commission in this matter.”

The money was transferred between 2011 and 2015 to Charles, 73, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?
Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans
Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed
Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Latest

view all