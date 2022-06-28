Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has been urged to act like future king, that he will be one day after his father Prince Charles, and extend an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry.



Royal author Duncan Larcombe, while talking to Daily Beast, urged Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, to start acting like the king and mend alleged rift with the Duke of Sussex.

Duncan Larcombe said, "If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother."

The royal expert went on to say the Duke of Cambridge should show some leadership and eventually "will have to pick up the phone" and call Harry from across the pond.

Meanwhile, according to a report by International Business Times, it is believed Prince William refuses to reconcile with Harry because the future king is not at fault.