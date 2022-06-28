 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?
Prince William to extend olive branch to Prince Harry?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has been urged to act like future king, that he will be one day after his father Prince Charles, and extend an olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe, while talking to Daily Beast, urged Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, to start acting like the king and mend alleged rift with the Duke of Sussex.

Duncan Larcombe said, "If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother."

The royal expert went on to say the Duke of Cambridge should show some leadership and eventually "will have to pick up the phone" and call Harry from across the pond.

Meanwhile, according to a report by International Business Times, it is believed Prince William refuses to reconcile with Harry because the future king is not at fault.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Kim Kardashian wishes Khloe ‘happiness’ after Tristan Thompson scandal

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with her child on set of Ben Affleck's film
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre set to return to court for THIS reason
Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling

Alec Baldwin daughter Ireland shares sexual abuse, abortion story after Roe v. Wade ruling
Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back

Prince Harry 'truly wants to' attend royal birthday, Meghan Markle 'not keen' to go back
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'on a slippery slope' to Oprah tell-all 2.0: Fans
Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics

Johnny Depp turns heads as he reveals new braided hairstyle: pics
Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale interested to play Batman again with Christopher Nolan

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed

Johnny Depp new role for first movie after Amber Heard trial disclosed
Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights

Selena Gomez ‘not happy’ with US Court’s ruling on abortion rights
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to tell all about royal snub during recent UK visit?
Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Britney Spears’ Ex husband tried to break into her bedroom on Wedding day

Latest

view all