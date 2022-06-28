Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

 
Selena Gomez turned heads with her glamourous presence at the season two premiere of Only Murders in the Building.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum looked drop dead gorgeous as she walked down the red carpet in a shimmery gown with a thigh high slit.

The singer – actor flaunted her legs in the body fitted Michael Kors Collection dress at the Los Angeles premiere.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The 29-year-old star had her beautiful brunette hair styled in a half up, half down 'do while she opted for a smoky shade of eye shadow with glossy lips.

Gomez accessorized her look with silver hoop earrings and stylish silver high heels. The actor painted her nails purple to give a slightly edgy look to herself.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She was joined by her co-stars in the comedy mystery series, Steve Martin and Martin Short at the event.

The series will be released on Hulu and Disney + on 28th June 2022.

