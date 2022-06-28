Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

Scott Disick recently found himself surrounded by the speculations around his rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart after the duo was recently spotted hanging out together.

However, the reality star hasn’t seemingly found his ladylove following the break up from Rebecca Donaldson two months after they started dating.

“Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly. He’s known them for years and has hung out countless times with her brother and dad, too,” a source said told Hollywood Life.

“At this point, Scott and Kimberly have more of a sibling-type relationship and the romantic aspect just isn’t there,” the insider added. “There is no attraction there and Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister.”

“Kimberly recently finished some work for Scott reorganizing his home so they’ve been spending more time together, but it’s totally platonic,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex-beau Kourtney Kardashian has moved in her life as she recently walked down the aisle with Travis Barker in a destination wedding at a beachside resort in Italy.