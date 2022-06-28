 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart
Inside Scott Disick’s rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart

Scott Disick recently found himself surrounded by the speculations around his rumoured romance with Kimberly Stewart after the duo was recently spotted hanging out together.

However, the reality star hasn’t seemingly found his ladylove following the break up from Rebecca Donaldson two months after they started dating.

“Scott is friends with the entire Stewart family, not just Kimberly. He’s known them for years and has hung out countless times with her brother and dad, too,” a source said told Hollywood Life.

“At this point, Scott and Kimberly have more of a sibling-type relationship and the romantic aspect just isn’t there,” the insider added. “There is no attraction there and Scott looks at Kimberly like a sister.”

“Kimberly recently finished some work for Scott reorganizing his home so they’ve been spending more time together, but it’s totally platonic,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex-beau Kourtney Kardashian has moved in her life as she recently walked down the aisle with Travis Barker in a destination wedding at a beachside resort in Italy. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'biggest insult' since Megxit revealed
Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'

Charlie D’Amelio, Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are 'seeing each other'
Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Jessica Chastain recounts searching for ‘calmness’ after Will Smith Oscar smack

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Georgina Rodriguez raises temperature as she arrives at French fashion show

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split

Lori Harvey gushes over her parents bond after Michael B. Jordan split
Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France

Victoria Beckham has all eyes on her as she arrives at fashion show in France
Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Selena Gomez drops jaws with sizzling appearance at her series premiere

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash

Kim Kardashian's carbon footprint comes into question after her lavish bash
Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts joins Dakota Johnson in 'Spider-Man' spin-off 'Madame Web'
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander ordered to trial on stalking charges
Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme

Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears as she recalls Super Bowl memory with Emme
Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed

Gene Kelly’s Cold War mission for JFK revealed

Latest

view all