Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'

Tuesday Jun 28 2022
Tuesday Jun 28, 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell, who will be sentenced today for her role in recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, said 'his impact upon all those who were close to him has been devastating.'

Responded to the victims, Maxwell said:  'I'm sorry for the pain that you have experienced.'

'Victims considered him as a godfather, a mentor, a benefactor, a friend, a lover. It is absolutely unfathomable today to think that was how he was viewed contemporaneously. His impact on all those close to him has been devastating.'

'I hope this brings the women who have suffered some measure of peace and faintly to help you put those experiences of so many years ago in a place that allows you to look forward and not back.'

'It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and all those outside this courtroom that today brings a terrible chapter to an end.'

'May this day help you travel through darkness into the light.' 

Meanwhile, judge Nathan said that the conduct 'demands a substantial sentence,' adding that 'the damage done to these young girls was incalculable.'

