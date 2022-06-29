 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Meghan Markle's friend Janina an Iranian activist?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Is Meghan Markles friend Janina an Iranian activist?

Meghan Markle and Prince are making headlines after they were spotted driving to Oprah Winfrey's house, sparking rumors of another explosive interview with the American TV legend.

Photos published by Daily Mail show Harry behind the wheel of his Range Rover with Meghan taking the back seat, with a woman believed to be Janina Gavanar.

In one of the captions, Janina was introduced as an Iranian activist who would look after the growth and day-to-day operations of the the coup's charity.

Photo courtesy Daily Mail
Photo courtesy Daily Mail

The caption prompted a quick reaction from the couple's friend Omid Scobie.

Is Meghan Markles friend Janina an Iranian activist?

"As much as the Mail would love to trigger its readers with the words "Iranian activist", the woman in this photo is actually actress Janina Gavankar."

Is Meghan Markles friend Janina an Iranian activist?

Gavankar was born in Joliet, Illinois, to Mohra Gavankar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Punnam, Andhra Pradesh, India – she is half-Indian and half-Dutch– and Peter Ganesh Gavankar, an engineer from Mumbai, who traveled to the U.S. to pursue a master's degree.

Gavankar is trained as a pianist, vocalist, and orchestral percussionist.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares behind-the-scene picture from video shoot with Snoop Dogg

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington

Comparison drawn between Meghan's friend Janina and Amber Heard's friend Rocky Pennington
Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star

Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder reflects on her breakup from Pirates Of The Caribbean star
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show hires ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director
Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Giuffre did not mention Andrew in her emotional statement against Ghislaine Maxwell
Katie Thurston shares message about 'Dating Myself' after split from John Hersey

Katie Thurston shares message about 'Dating Myself' after split from John Hersey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose life out in cold’: ‘Heartache!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose life out in cold’: ‘Heartache!’
Meghan Markle’s ‘cheering’ no good for ‘unhappy’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s ‘cheering’ no good for ‘unhappy’ Prince Harry
Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie placed royal ban at wedding: Details

Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie placed royal ban at wedding: Details

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'perpetrating heinous crimes against children'

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for 'perpetrating heinous crimes against children'
Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’

Prince William’s viral video triggers Palace reaction: ‘Breach of privacy!’
Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'

Ghislaine Maxwell responds to victims: 'I'm sorry for the pain you experienced'

Latest

view all