Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap

Adele set fashion goals while looking adorable on a glamorous date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul at Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Wedding.

On June 25, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin and model Kate tied the knot at the New York Public Library with a glamorous Great Gatsby-inspired wedding.

The celebrity couple's old-school N.Y.C. celebration featured a variety of high-profile guests, including powerhouse couple Adele and Paul.

The Easy on Me hit-maker and the sports agent have been in a relationship since July 2021, when they were spotted at the NBA finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Now, almost a year later, they shared a glamorous date night at Love and Bock's nuptials.

In one of the photos shared from the wedding, Paul and Adele are joined by Love's former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah.

Adele looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore an elegant long black, off-the-shoulder dress with tulle sleeves, pairing the gown with black pumps, a small black clutch, and side-swept Old Hollywood curls.

Her beau looked dapper next to her in a sleek black tuxedo and white dress shirt.

"We wanted to do an old-school NYC, black and white, Gatsby-inspired ball. We thought it was chic, timeless, and elegant," Love told PEOPLE.

Love told PEOPLE how truly meaningful it was to have his closest friends and teammates attend his nuptials.



"They are the family I've made along the way," she said. "We have a brotherhood that extends beyond the basketball court and having them there was special."

