Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win

Britney Spears began a new phase of her life after tying the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari in an intimate wedding ceremony on 9th June, Thursday.



The Toxic singer 40, recently moved into a new house in the Los Angeles area with her new husband, 28, and felt a sense of achievement as she owns a property, a source close to Spears tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider says.

"She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

For the unversed, Spears' longtime conservatorship, which placed her under the control of her father, was terminated in November, and on June 9, the princess of Pop celebrated her independence by marrying Asghari, whom she'd been dating since 2016.

The star is "very happy" to be married to the actor and fitness trainer, and is still on cloud nine after her star-studded wedding, which took place at her old property in L.A.

"She still can't believe she is married," the source says. "She enjoys it very much and loves calling Sam her husband."



