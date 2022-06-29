 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears hits another major milestone after conservatorship win

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Britney Spears began a new phase of her life after tying the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari in an intimate wedding ceremony on 9th June, Thursday.

The Toxic singer 40, recently moved into a new house in the Los Angeles area with her new husband, 28, and felt a sense of achievement as she owns a property, a source close to Spears tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider says. 

"She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

For the unversed, Spears' longtime conservatorship, which placed her under the control of her father, was terminated in November, and on June 9, the princess of Pop celebrated her independence by marrying Asghari, whom she'd been dating since 2016.

The star is "very happy" to be married to the actor and fitness trainer, and is still on cloud nine after her star-studded wedding, which took place at her old property in L.A.

"She still can't believe she is married," the source says. "She enjoys it very much and loves calling Sam her husband."


More From Entertainment:

Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap

Adele looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snap
Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision

Meghan Markle sparks reactions as she responds to US Supreme Court's decision
Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote

Queen meets Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon after new push for independence vote
Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Avril Lavigne stuns onlookers with her perfect physique
Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit

Kim Kardashian steals limelight at Khloe's birthday party with her appearance in leather outfit
Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom says he’d choose ‘more skillfull’ Taraji P. Hensen over Khloe Kardashian

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’

Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’
Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show

Victoria Beckham flays Chris Evans for weighing her on Live show
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?

Amber Heard angers Elon Musk after Johnny Depp defamation trial?
Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’

Jennifer Lopez ‘proud’ of her gender neutral child Emme of how ‘they've turned out’
Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

Shakira ‘going through difficult time’ after Gerard Pique split: Carlos Vives

Latest

view all