Meghan Markle's friend reacts to report on her pictures with Prince Harry and the Duchess

Janina Gavankar, Meghan Markle's friend, on Wednesday reacted to a report that called her an Iranian activist after she was spotted with Prince Harry and his wife.

The American actress sat on the front seat of Harry's Range Rover while Meghan occupied the backseat. According to the report, Harry was seen driving to Oprah Winfrey's home.



Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared a picture of the trio on Twitter and contradicted Daily Mail's caption which said Janina was an Iranian activist

Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, "As much as the Mail would love to trigger its readers with the words "Iranian activist", the woman in this photo is actually actress Janina Gavankar."

Hours later, Janina responded to his tweet and wrote, "Let be real, my gesticulation and RBF is not newsworthy."





