 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham engages in PDA with ladylove Nicola Peltz on honeymoon

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham showered love on wife Nicola Peltz in romance filled pictures captured as they enjoyed their honeymoon in St Tropez.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham engaged in PDA as he locked lips with the billionaire heiress while they had dinner at an al fresco restaurant.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The couple was also spotted taking a stroll while Brooklyn could not keep his hands off Nicola as he plants a kiss on her cheek with his arms around her neck.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The aspiring chef looked dapper in casual attire with white shirt and loose-fit trousers paired with sneakers.

On the other hand, Nicola turned heads blue – green floral print dress with platform high wedges.

The 27-year-old actor completed her look as she tied a black and white scarf into her hair.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Confirming the news that the duo is enjoying their honeymoon, Brooklyn shared a sweet video of Nicola on his Instagram handle gushing over song Can't Help Falling in Love as it played in the background.

“We heard our wedding song on the first day of our honeymoon,” Brooklyn captioned the reel. “I love you baby.”

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez pulls tantrum before TV performance

Jennifer Lopez pulls tantrum before TV performance
Kristin Cavallari expresses joy over 'weight gain'

Kristin Cavallari expresses joy over 'weight gain'
Nina Dobrev opens up about ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role

Nina Dobrev opens up about ‘awkward relationship drama’ over Vampire Diaries role
Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon, Viola Davis on film set after son bumped luxury car

Ben Affleck directs Matt Damon, Viola Davis on film set after son bumped luxury car

Kanye West sued for using Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2

Kanye West sued for using Marshall Jefferson's 1986 hit 'Move Your Body' without permission on Donda 2
Halsey strikes back at fans who leave concert after she supports abortion rights: Photo

Halsey strikes back at fans who leave concert after she supports abortion rights: Photo
Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place
Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Prince Charles spends 'very special' time with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet
Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’
Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer

Prince Andrew is 'self-absorbed, obnoxious': slams former royal police officer
Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN Lawsuit an effort to threaten her name & reputation: Lawyer
Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Buckingham Palace sparks cost-of-living crisis as royal spending soars to record high

Latest

view all