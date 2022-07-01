 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her third public appearance in a week as she attended a military parade at Holyroodhouse palace during the annual Royal Week in Scotland.

At a special parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, The Queen, joined by The Duke of Rothesay, was presented with a ‘Reddendo’ from The Royal Company of Archers - who are the Queen's Body Guard in Scotland.R

ReddendoI is a name for a gift presented as an act of service and loyalty to the Sovereign - a tradition that was started by Queen Anne in 1704.


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate
CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form
Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards
Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world

Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world
Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert

Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert
Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions
‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley

‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley

Latest

view all