Friday Jul 01 2022
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently sent a heartfelt wish of ‘speedy recovery’ to the drummer who was rushed to the hospital earlier this week with suspected pancreatitis.

During her conversation with TMZ, the 47-year-old former model, who was married to the Blink-182 rockstar from 2004 to 2008, sent a positive message to her former spouse.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney,” she said.

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” Moakler continued.

"Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children,” she added.

