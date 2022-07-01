Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has been in the news since her birth due to rumours around her name.



Adding another mystery to the list, an interior designer Nicky Haslam, who happens to be close with the royals including the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Michael of Kent, claimed that the Queen thought that the child would be named after her.

According to Daily Mail, Haslam detailed, “I heard he [Harry] rang her and said: 'We want to call our daughter after you, Granny'. She said: 'How charming of you, thank you, thinking that it would be Elizabeth."

“So they got the permission, but they didn't say the name,” he added.

The outlet also reported that Haslam raised the question of why the baby was not named after Meghan’s mother instead during his appearance on The Third Act.

“Why on earth didn't they call that baby Doria?” he asked. “It's the prettiest name ever.”