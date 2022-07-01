 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen thought Prince Harry would name Lilibet after the monarch: Nicky Haslam

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet has been in the news since her birth due to rumours around her name.

Adding another mystery to the list, an interior designer Nicky Haslam, who happens to be close with the royals including the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Michael of Kent, claimed that the Queen thought that the child would be named after her.

According to Daily Mail, Haslam detailed, “I heard he [Harry] rang her and said: 'We want to call our daughter after you, Granny'. She said: 'How charming of you, thank you, thinking that it would be Elizabeth."

“So they got the permission, but they didn't say the name,” he added.

The outlet also reported that Haslam raised the question of why the baby was not named after Meghan’s mother instead during his appearance on The Third Act.

“Why on earth didn't they call that baby Doria?” he asked. “It's the prettiest name ever.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Charles looking to heal rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Shakira, Gerard Pique continue battle over kids’ custody

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’

Here’s how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle became ‘financially independent’
Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog

Universal Music acquires ‘Cosmik Debris’ guitarist Frank Zappa's catalog
Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert

Prince Harry was left ‘lonely’ as friends remained silent after Oprah interview: expert
Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler wishes him a ‘speedy recovery’
Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth makes third public appearance in a week

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t receive any money from the Crown Estate
CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

CONFIRMED: Meghan changed her name to royal title, prompting magazine to edit social media post

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with Andrew Form
Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Royal family financial report: Kate Middleton, Prince William spent $274,000 on Caribbean flights

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Queen Elizabeth criticised for keeping inquiry findings against Meghan Markle secret

Latest

view all