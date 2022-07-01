 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video
Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

Hugh Jackman recently lauded Austin Butler for his incredible acting in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie on social media.

The X-Men star took to Instagram and gushed over the movie after watching in theatre with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in New York on Tuesday.

In a clip, the Greatest Showman actor stated, “You have done it again, Elvis is incredible,” while tagging the director’s name in the caption.

“Everyone went crazy. The music, the visuals, the acting, the production design – everything about is just so beautifully done. It is just so much fun and I highly, highly recommend you all go out to see it,” asserted the 53-year-old.

Jackman also praised Butler for justifying his role as a legendary musician.

“Austin crushes, you crush it as Elvis. You did an amazing job,” remarked the Australia actor.

He continued, “Tom Hanks – you're always incredible, but as Colonel Tom Parker, you're just astonishing. We just absolutely loved it.”

Jackman ended the brief video while complimented Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Miller, saying, "Baz and CM, you're just one of the greatest teams out there.”

“I'm thrilled, thrilled, thrilled you are making movies because this one is special,” he concluded.  

Watch the video here:


More From Entertainment:

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault
Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Latest

view all