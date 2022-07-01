‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

file footage

Meghan Markle is allegedly planning a ‘delusional’ bid to run for US President soon, as per expert Dan Wootton who, in his latest article, quoted Meghan’s former aides as saying that the Duchess of Sussex has been ‘obsessed’ with US politics.



Wootton took to Mail Online to share his views on Meghan speaking out about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a new interview with Vogue.

As per Wootton, a former close aide of Meghan reportedly shared in 2019: “I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here – an eventual plan that involves running for office in America.”

The aide reportedly further said: “She is obsessed with US politics. I think the Royal Family now is just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive.”

Wootton then claimed that two different events in the last week could be ‘a part of Meghan’s journey to achieving her ultimate goal of entering the White House’, including the Vogue interview with Gloria Steinem mentioned above.