 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Delusional’ Meghan Markle is ‘obsessed’ with US politics, claim aides

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle is allegedly planning a ‘delusional’ bid to run for US President soon, as per expert Dan Wootton who, in his latest article, quoted Meghan’s former aides as saying that the Duchess of Sussex has been ‘obsessed’ with US politics.

Wootton took to Mail Online to share his views on Meghan speaking out about the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a new interview with Vogue.

As per Wootton, a former close aide of Meghan reportedly shared in 2019: “I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here – an eventual plan that involves running for office in America.”

The aide reportedly further said: “She is obsessed with US politics. I think the Royal Family now is just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive.”

Wootton then claimed that two different events in the last week could be ‘a part of Meghan’s journey to achieving her ultimate goal of entering the White House’, including the Vogue interview with Gloria Steinem mentioned above. 

More From Entertainment:

Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years

Canadian rock star reunited with stolen guitar after 46 years
Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video

Hugh Jackman ‘thrilled’ to see Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis movie: Video
Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday

Key reason Prince William, Kate Middleton didn’t attend Lilibet birthday
Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault

Ezra Miller accused again of harassment and assault
Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'

Historian says monarchy is 'ending' with Prince William 'the woke'
Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince Charles was ‘the love of Diana’s life’ even after his infidelity

Prince Charles was ‘the love of Diana’s life’ even after his infidelity

Latest

view all