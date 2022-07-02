Adele returns to UK amid delayed Las Vegas residency

Adele looked gorgeous in a black velvet gown as she returned to the UK for a live show first time in five years as fans keep asking about the rescheduling of her Las Vegas residency.

The Hello hit-maker took to the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday as she enthralled around 65,000 concertgoers.

The 34-year-old singer, dressed up in a classy black off-the-shoulder gown, was seen overcome with emotions as she shouted, “I'm so happy to be back.”

The much-awaited show was also attended by Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Taking to Instagram last week, the vocal powerhouse announced the line-up for the gig as she wrote, “The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! “

“An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favourite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I've loved since I was 4!!” she continued.

Adele added, “It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”